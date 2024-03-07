AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $11,265,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,619,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. 8,993,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,218,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

