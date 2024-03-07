Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Robert J. Mears Sells 3,294 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 3,294 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $22,498.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,525.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 103.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 194.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 150.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

