Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) CEO William E. Jr. Waltz Sells 50,000 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $175.30.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atkore

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

