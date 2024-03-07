ATI (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.55

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 369864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

