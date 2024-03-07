Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 442,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,798,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Asana by 83.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 92,387 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 252.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

