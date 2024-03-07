Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $59.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.93.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 132.9% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 407.9% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 104,409 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after buying an additional 466,667 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ARVN opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
