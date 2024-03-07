ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to Outperform

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPRY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

SPRY stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $34,113.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,760,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,260 shares of company stock valued at $931,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $16,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $15,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 276,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

