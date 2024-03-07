Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) General Counsel Brian Busse Sells 42,161 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.