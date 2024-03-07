Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $191.27 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $191.27 million and $26.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002130 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001631 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003193 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,340,812 coins and its circulating supply is 179,340,696 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

