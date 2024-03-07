Argus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Argus in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PM. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

NYSE:PM opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.65. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

