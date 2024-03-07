Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $130.00

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.75), with a volume of 39724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.69).
Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.94. The stock has a market cap of £41.32 million, a P/E ratio of -427.42 and a beta of -0.19.
About Arecor Therapeutics
Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.
