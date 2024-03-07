AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 37,223 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,223 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Assurant worth $17,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Assurant Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $179.83 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

