AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 259,439 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 259,439 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

