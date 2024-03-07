AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 250,318 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 136,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

MAT stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

