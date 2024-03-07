AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.