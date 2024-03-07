AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491,244 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

