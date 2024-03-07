AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $1,950,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 71.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP increased its position in Autoliv by 248.6% during the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 125,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 89,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $118.20.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

