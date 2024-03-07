AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 180,743 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,743 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,007.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

