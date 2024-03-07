Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

