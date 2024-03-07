Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys 1,078,841 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,594,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,841 shares during the quarter. Gannett comprises approximately 0.2% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.06% of Gannett worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 161.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of GCI opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Gannett

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.