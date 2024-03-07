Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

APO traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $109.58. The company had a trading volume of 189,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,103. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

