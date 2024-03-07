Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGEGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apogee Therapeutics traded as high as $67.21 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 183762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APGE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

