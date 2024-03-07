APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director James E. Lillie Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

APi Group stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

