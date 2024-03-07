Annexon’s (ANNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ANNX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Annexon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Get Annexon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANNX

Annexon Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. Annexon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $278.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $144,434. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Annexon by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.