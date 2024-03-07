Andrew Cheng Sells 75,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28.

On Monday, December 11th, Andrew Cheng sold 7,405 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $148,248.10.

On Friday, December 8th, Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $257,588.73.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.