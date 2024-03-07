Analyzing MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and MicroCloud Hologram’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $654.04 million 9.58 $15.55 million $0.17 98.18 MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 0.43 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 5.17, meaning that its share price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kanzhun and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kanzhun currently has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Kanzhun’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52% MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88%

Summary

Kanzhun beats MicroCloud Hologram on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

