Analyzing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LENSAR and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Biostage.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LENSAR has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

57.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -34.11% -40.53% -21.83% Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $42.16 million 1.20 -$19.91 million ($1.79) -2.47 Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LENSAR beats Biostage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

