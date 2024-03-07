Analyzing Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) & Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -81.51% -53.85% -6.41% Transcontinental Realty Investors 136.99% 7.98% 5.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Generation Income Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Generation Income Properties currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.93%. Given Generation Income Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $5.43 million 1.65 -$3.24 million ($1.95) -1.76 Transcontinental Realty Investors $46.01 million 7.20 $468.26 million $7.81 4.91

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

