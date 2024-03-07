Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) PT at C$86.00

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$83.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$59.95 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

