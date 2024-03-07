Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

