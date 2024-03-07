AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of AMETEK worth $64,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NYSE:AME opened at $180.37 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.36. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

