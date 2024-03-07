AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,212 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.45% of AMETEK worth $152,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 0.7 %

AME stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $182.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.