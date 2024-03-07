Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Trading 4.9% Higher

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.74. 86,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 403,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,166,000 after buying an additional 91,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,467,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,171,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,473,000 after buying an additional 205,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

