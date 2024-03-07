Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 48,552 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,552 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.49% of Devon Energy worth $150,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

