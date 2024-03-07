Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 27,908 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,908 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.85% of Eversource Energy worth $172,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

