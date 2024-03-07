Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,603,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 251,432 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Alphabet worth $4,781,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.5% in the third quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 28,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,982 shares of company stock worth $32,608,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.