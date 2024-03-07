Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,020,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $139,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

