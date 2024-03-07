Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $144,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

