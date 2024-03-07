Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 145,259 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,259 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $163,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in American Water Works by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

