Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of J. M. Smucker worth $178,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

