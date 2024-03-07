Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 11,012 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $149,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,813,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 162,821 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $232.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $173.49 and a 12 month high of $234.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.19 and a 200-day moving average of $209.34. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

