American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.250–0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.0 million-$153.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.6 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

APEI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Public Education by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3,108.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

