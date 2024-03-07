American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) EVP Sells $30,616.53 in Stock

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 1.0 %

American National Bankshares stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $492.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

