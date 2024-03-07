American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.48

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.48 and last traded at $75.21, with a volume of 224029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Get American International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.90.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.