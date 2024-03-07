American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6,486.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,571 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent
In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2 %
AMH stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.00%.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
