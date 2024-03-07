American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cfra restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.92 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.