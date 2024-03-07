Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $18.98. 296,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 508,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,650,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $7,170,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $7,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

