AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIT

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of DIT stock opened at $195.00 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.