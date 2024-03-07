Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Sells $24,828.12 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $24,828.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,166.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,699 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

