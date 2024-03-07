AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$33.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALA. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

ALA opened at C$29.27 on Thursday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 58.05%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

